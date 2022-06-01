One More Red Band Trailer for Danny Boyle's 'Pistol' Series on FX

"We like noise." FX has launched one final red band trailer for Pistol, the series about the iconic punk rock band known as the Sex Pistols. Director Danny Boyle is behind all six episodes of this gritty, grainy 70s throwback. "One word: DESTROY." Based on the memoir of Steve Jones, the legendary Sex Pistols guitarist who helped usher in a punk revolution in Britain. The series stars Anson Boon as Johnny Rotten, Toby Wallace (from Babyteeth) as Steve Jones, Christian Lees as Glen Matlock, Jacob Slater as Paul Cook, Louis Partridge as Sid Vicious, Maisie Williams as Jordan, with Emma Appleton, Dylan Llewellyn, Jay Simpson, Razan Nassar, Sydney Chandler, and Iris Law. Plus Zachary Goldman as Billy Idol. This trailer is only red band because it's packed with profanity, which is just an accurate part of telling the Sex Pistols' story. "We don't give a shit about no one else, maybe that should be our image." Definitely looks like a thrash & trash series to enjoy! This looks like a total riot! Boyle's Pistol is now out to watch on Hulu.

Pistol is a six-episode limited series about a rock & roll revolution. The furious, raging storm at the center of this revolution are the Sex Pistols – and at the center of this series is Sex Pistols' founding member and guitarist, Steve Jones. Jones' hilarious, emotional and at times heart-breaking journey guides us through a kaleidoscopic telling of three of the most epic, chaotic and mucus-spattered years in the history of music. Based on Jones' memoir Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol, this is the story of a band of spotty, noisy, working-class kids with "no future," who shook the boring, corrupt Establishment to its core, threatened to bring down the government and changed music & culture forever. Pistol is a series directed by filmmaker Danny Boyle, director of the films Trainspotting, The Beach, 28 Days Later, Millions, Sunshine, Slumdog Millionaire, 127 Hours, Frankenstein, Trance, Steve Jobs, Yesterday previously. Created by Craig Pearce, and based on Steve Jones' "Lonely Boy" memoir, the series is co-written by Frank Cottrell Boyce. FX will release Boyle's Pistol series streaming on Hulu starting May 31st, 2022 coming soon. Planning to watch?