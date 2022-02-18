One More Red Band Trailer for Foo Fighters Horror Film 'Studio 666'

"This is not just a creepy rock 'n roll house… It allows spiritual entities to cross into our world." Ahhhh this is so gross! Open Road has dropped off another official red band trailer this week for the release of Studio 666, slaying theaters next week. We've featured two other trailers before. Legendary rock band Foo Fighters move into an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock & roll history to record their 10th album. "The trouble is, frontman Dave Grohl is creatively blocked, and when evil forces in the house sink into his consciousness, the creative juices begin flowing but so does the blood. Can Foo Fighters' complete the album, with the band still alive to tour?" Starring Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee, plus Whitney Cummings, Leslie Grossman, Will Forte, Jenna Ortega, Jeff Garlin. This is the craziest trailer yet! So much totally nasty gore in here. This is going to be great! And disgusting.

Here's the final red band trailer for BJ McDonnell's Studio 666 movie, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the teaser trailer for the Foo Fighters' Studio 666 here, or the full trailer here.

Legendary rock band Foo Fighters move into an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock and roll history to record their much anticipated 10th album. Can Foo Fighters' complete the album, with the band still alive to tour? Studio 666 is directed by American cinematographer / filmmaker BJ McDonnell, director of the horror film Hatchet III previously, as well as music videos and shorts and lots of work for the band Slayer as well. He also mostly works as a camera operator in Hollywood. The screenplay is written by Jeff Buhler and Rebecca Hughes, based on a story by Dave Grohl. Produced by John Ramsay and James A. Rota. This hasn't premeired at any festivals or elsewhere. Open Road Films will release the Foo Fighters' movie Studio 666 in theaters nationwide starting on February 25th, 2022 coming soon this winter. Who's excited to see this?