One More Trailer for Justin Long's Emotional New Movie - 'Barbarian'

"Is someone staying here at the moment…?? Do I have squatters??" When you hit some speed bumps on the road of life, sometimes all you need is a change of scenery. This fall, 20th Century Studios & New Regency invite you to the most emotional movie in years. See Justin Long in the crowd pleasing phenomenon that has hearts a flutter. Ha ha ha!! After a strong box office so far, 20th Century has released a new trailer for Barbarian, the horror thriller about a rental home, but with a twist – it's a spoof trailer about Justin Long making it seem like some heartfelt comedy at the start. But then he goes downstairs… If you haven't seen Barbarian yet, everyone is raving about as the "holy shit" horror movie of the year. And you better see it before everyone starts talking about whatever is in that basement!! Don't spoil it, just go see for yourself. The film also stars Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, Matthew Patrick Davis, Richard Brake, Kurt Braunohler, and Jaymes Butler. I have to say - nice work playing with the marketing for this one.

Here's the new "Justin Long" trailer (+ poster) for Zach Cregger's Barbarian, direct from YouTube:

"Some stay for a night. Some stay for a week. Some never leave." In Barbarian, a young woman traveling to Detroit for a job interview books a rental home. But when she arrives late at night, she discovers that the house is double booked, and a strange man is already staying there. Against her better judgement, she decides to spend the evening, but soon discovers that there's a lot more to fear than just an unexpected house guest. Barbarian is written & directed by American actor / producer / filmmaker Zach Cregger, director of the films Miss March and The Civil War on Drugs previously, as well as TV work including "The Whitest Kids U'Know". It's produced by Arnon Milchan, Roy Lee, Raphael Margules and J.D. Lifshitz. 20th Century already opened Cregger's Barbarian in theaters on September 9th, 2022. Have you seen it yet?