One More Trailer for Rob Zombie's Goofy New 'The Munsters' Reboot

"We gotta get rid of that bozo Herman Munster, he's not the type of person I want my Lily with." Universal Home Ent. has unveiled another trailer for Rob Zombie's remake of The Munsters, the classic 60s B&W TV show about the Munster family. From Rob Zombie comes the greatest love story ever told as Herman & Lily's crazy courtship takes The Munsters on a hauntingly hilarious trip from Transylvania to Hollywood. This third trailer (first and second here) is for the Blu-ray release. The rumor is this is so bad, Universal sold it to Netflix for streaming, and will drop it direct-to-video a bit later on. Rob Zombie's The Munsters movie stars Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman Munster, Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily Munster, Daniel Roebuck as Grandpa, Richard Brake as Dr. Henry Augustus Wolfgang, Sylvester McCoy as Igor, Jorge Garcia as Floop, and Catherine Schell as Zoya Krupp. I'm not sure this new footage makes it look any better. This seems kinda fun, but in a "this is so bad it's fun" way… Maybe? Rob Zombie did make a PG movie, after all.

An upcoming American horror comedy film produced, written and directed by Rob Zombie, based on the 1960s family television sitcom of the same name. The story follows a family of monsters that move from Transylvania to an American suburb. The Munsters film is both written and directed by American horror filmmaker Rob Zombie, director of many films including The Devil's Rejects, Halloween I & II (2007 & 2009), The Lords of Salem, 31, and 3 from Hell previously. Produced by Mike Elliott and Rob Zombie. The original series, "The Munsters", is available for streaming on Peacock. It ran for two seasons from 1964 - 1966, with several spin-off feature films and a sequel TV series titled "The Munsters Today" in the 1980s. Exact release details for this new reboot are not announced yet. Rob Zombie's The Munsters will debut later in September 2022 on Netflix for streaming. And then on Blu-ray/VOD at the end of September. Anyone?