One More Trailer for Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans' - Already in Theaters

"You do what your heart says you have to, ’cause you don't owe anyone your life." Universal has revealed a second trailer for Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans, which has been playing in theaters for a month or more. If you haven't seen it, you have a few more weeks to see it in theaters. The Fabelmans is the most personal movie that Spielberg has ever made, reflecting on the experiences that made him the filmmaker we know and love, in a story based on his own childhood. Growing up in post-WWII era Arizona, a boy named Sammy discovers a shattering family secret and explores how the power of films can help him understand the truth. It stars Gabriel LaBelle as filmmaker Sammy Fabelman; Michelle Williams as his mother, Mitzi; Paul Dano as scientific father, Burt; Seth Rogen as Bennie Loewy, Burt's best friend & honorary "uncle" to the Fabelman children, and Judd Hirsch as Mitzi's Uncle Boris. It's a bit strange Universal is still trying to push this just as it's about to land on VOD, but it hasn't been doing that well so I guess it adds up. If you haven't gone to see it yet, I do recommend enjoying The Fabelmans whenever you have a chance.

Intro from TIFF: "Gabriel LaBelle gives a breakout performance as the teenage Sammy Fabelman, always desperate for a new piece of gear so he can make ever-bigger movies with his friends. Michelle Williams is the heart of the story as Sammy’s encouraging mother, a skilled pianist. She brings life to their household, a fact Mr. Fabelman (Paul Dano), a computer engineer, finds as enchanting as he does discombobulating. Their family is rounded out by his loveable co-worker Benny (Seth Rogen), who becomes an uncle to Sammy and his sisters, always along for the ride with the Fabelmans. This unique combination of parental figures eventually becomes a source of tension with Sammy at the centre, and that seeps into his creative work."

The Fabelmans is directed by the one-and-only filmmaker Steven Spielberg, of the movies Jaws, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, the Indiana Jones movies, E.T., Empire of the Sun, Hook, the Jurassic Park movies, Schindler's List, Saving Private Ryan, A.I., Minority Report, War of the Worlds, Munich, War Horse, Lincoln, Bridge of Spies, The BFG, Ready Player One, and the West Side Story remake previously. The screenplay is written by Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg. It's produced by three-time Oscar nominee Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg, and Tony Kushner. Featuring a score by John Williams. This just premiered at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival. Universal opens Spielberg's The Fabelmans in theaters nationwide starting on November 23rd, 2022. It's still playing in many theaters now. Have you seen it?