One More Trailer for Survival Thriller 'Fall' Stuck on a Giant Radio Tower

"If you're scared of dying, don't be afraid to live." Lionsgate has revealed another, extra official trailer for the survival horror thriller Fall, which has already been playing in theaters. It has been out for about a month already and is also on VOD services to watch now, with the Blu-ray release coming up in October. For best friends Becky and Hunter, life is all about conquering fears and pushing limits. But after they climb 2,000 feet to the top of a remote, abandoned radio tower, they find themselves stranded with no way down. Now Becky and Hunter's expert climbing skills will be put to the ultimate test as they desperately fight to survive the elements. Starring Virginia Gardner and Grace Caroline Currey, along with Jeffrey Dean Morgan in a small role. I watched this recently and it's the most edge-of-your-seat experience I've had this year with a film - utterly nerve-wracking, sweaty palms intense. If you're afraid of heights, don't watch this.

Here's the second official trailer (+ poster) for Scott Mann's Fall, direct from Lionsgate's YouTube:

How far would you go to conquer your fears? For best friends Becky (Grace Caroline Currey) and Hunter (Virginia Gardner), it's 2,000 feet in the air, the top of a remote, abandoned tower they have decided to climb to scatter the ashes of Becky's late husband (Mason Gooding). When sections of the rickety ladder break off from the dilapidated tower, Becky and Hunter are left stranded. Now, Becky and Hunter's expert climbing skills — and the bonds of friendship — will be put to the ultimate test as they wage a desperate fight to survive the elements, a lack of supplies, and vertigo-inducing heights. Fall is directed by filmmaker Scott Mann, director of the films Down Amongst the Dead Men, The Tournament, Heist, and Final Score previously, plus a few short films and lots of other TV work. The screenplay is written by Jonathan Frank and Scott Mann. Produced by James Harris, Mark Lane, Scott Mann, and Christian Mercuri. Lionsgate has opened Mann's Fall in theaters on August 12th, 2022 this summer. Also available on digital now. Scary?