'Only in Theaters' Doc Trailer Profiling the Laemmle Theatres Chain

"They show movies the AMC won't show." We always need more theaters like this!! The Film Collaborative has revealed an official trailer for a documentary about movie theaters called Only in Theaters. No, this isn't about when cinema shut down during the pandemic, but that is a part of the story. Only in Theaters is an intimate doc film about the Laemmle Theatres, the beloved 84-year-old arthouse cinema chain in Los Angeles, as they face seismic change and downward pressure. Yet the family behind this multi-generational business – whose sole mission has been to support the art of film – is determined to see it survive. The doc features interviews with Ava DuVernay, James Ivory, Cameron Crowe, Mark Ulano, Leonard Maltin, and others. After screening at numerous festivals, this will be released – surprise, surprise – only in theaters in November, if you're interested in catching this one. Who doesn't love a good art house cinema? I love them.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Raphael Sbarge's doc Only in Theaters, direct from YouTube:

Only in Theaters is a compelling documentary about cinema and specifically about the legendary Los Angeles Laemmle Theatres chain, family owned & operated, now principally by Greg Laemmle, the heir to the business & its CEO. Laemmle, the beloved art house cinema chain in Los Angeles has an astonishing legacy, with ties to the origins of Hollywood. This is a story about a 3rd generation family business and their determination to survive. Only in Theaters is directed by actor and filmmaker Raphael Sbarge, director of the doc films LA Foodways and Lewis MacAdams: A Celebration of Life previously, and the feature The Tricky Part as well. Produced by Thomas Cassetta, Matt Kubas, Freida Orange, and Rick Pratt. The Collaborative will debut Raphael Sbarge's doc Only in Theaters in select US theaters (only in theaters! ha!) starting November 18th, 2022 later this fall. For more info on the release, visit the film's official site.