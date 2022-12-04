Oona Chaplin Conjures a Nightmare in Chilling Horror 'Lullaby' Trailer

"She's strong… but she's not as strong as faith." Vertical Entertainment has released an official trailer for an indie horror thriller titled Lullaby, directed by the DP / filmmaker John R. Leonetti - who doesn't exactly have the most impressive filmography (e.g. Mortal Kombat: Annihilation, The Butterfly Effect 2, Annabelle, Wolves at the Door). Landing in theaters in just a few weeks. A new mother who discovers a lullaby in an ancient book and soon regards the song as a blessing. But her world transforms into a nightmare when the lullaby brings forth the ancient demon Lilith — from the Hebrew phrase "Lilith-Abi" which translates to "Lilith, begone." Lullaby stars Oona Chaplin, with Rámon Rodríguez, Liane Balaban, Kira Guloien, and Moni Ogunsuyi. This looks like a mostly derivative, generic horror without anything new to offer us. I feel like some of these exact shots have been in other films before this. It still might have a few good scares?

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for John R. Leonetti's Lullaby, direct from Vertical's YouTube:

A new mother (Oona Chaplin) discovers a lullaby in an ancient book and regards the song as a blessing. But her world transforms into a nightmare when the lullaby brings forth the ancient demon Lilith. Lullaby is directed by the American cinematographer / filmmaker John R. Leonetti, director of the films Mortal Kombat: Annihilation, The Butterfly Effect 2, Annabelle, Wolves at the Door, Wish Upon, and The Silence previously, as well as DP work including "Zero Hour", Insidious: Chapter 2, and the Sleepy Hollow series. previously. The screenplay is written by Alex Greenfield and Ben Powell. Produced by Broderick Johnson, Andrew A. Kosove, Lee Nelson, and David Tish. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Vertical debuts Lullaby in select US theaters + on VOD starting December 16th, 2022. Freaky?