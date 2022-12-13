'Oppenheimer' + 'Mission Impossible' IMAX Previews Now Confirmed

It's official! There's a very exciting set of previews playing in front of the major movie event of the year - James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water epic sci-fi sequel opening in IMAX theaters worldwide (on December 16th). IMAX has officially announced a total of two IMAX exclusive previews so far (with a third one rumored as well) - Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, and Chris McQuarrie's Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning - Part One. The M:I preview is a 4-minute IMAX exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the action sequel starring Tom Cruise, showing off some of the spectacular real stunts and Cruise's own involvement in these crazy action scenes. This was teased by the movie's official Twitter. Oppenheimer's confirmation continues Nolan's tradition of sharing an IMAX preview for his next movie in December before the summer release (it's scheduled to open in theaters on July 21st). No details on how long this preview is or what exactly it will show. Get your tickets now so you don't miss all this! They're only available in IMAX.

Above is the cryptic redaction-filled image posted by IMAX teasing the Oppenheimer IMAX special preview. Nolan has always released exclusive IMAX previews for his movies ever since The Dark Knight - the Joker bank heist played in front of I Am Legend (in December 2007) and he's done this ever since then. I'm glad he's continuing this tradition with Oppenheimer, which stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the (in)famous creator of the atomic bomb, focusing on his years working at Los Alamos in the 1930s/1940s. (They've only released one teaser so far.) Cinematographer Hoyte Van Hoytema filmed the movie with Nolan again, with select scenes shot using IMAX cameras. Cinematographer Fraser Taggart filmed Dead Reckoning for McQuarrie (there's also an amazing teaser for this.) An IMAX marketing exec also hinted that there might be a 3rd IMAX preview, possibly for Michael B. Jordan's Creed III (opening in March). These previews can only be seen in IMAX theaters - so make sure you get a seat booked before they're all sold out.