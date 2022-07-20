Orion Pictures Reveals a New Logo, But the Original is Still the Best

It's time for a logo reveal! Orion Pictures, now run by MGM, has revealed their brand new logo - updating their classic branding that initially came out of the late 70s / early 80s. This is newsworthy because, well, if you're a movie geek like me then you are a fan of the original Orion Pictures - not only their old logo, but all of the great films that it was in front of. Orion was originally a "mini-major" Hollywood production company formed in 1978 as a joint venture between Warner Bros and three former senior executives at United Artists; it ran from 1978 until 1999, when they stopped producing new films. Eventually they were bought by MGM and now they're back in action. They've released a few films in the past few years already, but this new logo is meant to take them into a new era. As nifty as it is, I still prefer the original. It's a classic! One of my all-time favorites. I remember while growing up always being happy when an Orion logo came up before a film.

Here's the logo video as revealed by Orion Pictures today (via @OrionPictures) and the original logo below:

Some of the best Orion Pictures films: Amadeus, Platoon, Dances with Wolves, The Silence of the Lambs, Bill & Ted, The Terminator, Hoosiers, Throw Momma from the Train, Robocop, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, First Blood, and The Addams Family. Orion Pictures & MGM revealed the logo via a post on AdWeek: "The brand says that the new, colorful brand identity represents the wide spectrum of stories still waiting to be told." They want it to represent a "diverse" future for the company. It's amusing they've focused SO MUCH on how the logo represents this diversity, when the logo can be anything and it's the films and how they're made and what filmmakers/stories they choose that really matter more. AdWeek adds: "We were looking at the origins of the Orion brand and the literal space that it occupied since 1978," MGM's VP of Social & Brand, Val Aveni, told AdWeek. "We just really wanted to expand and modernize that space and looked to incorporate all of those things that create space for new audiences, for everyone." Thoughts on the design?