Outstanding Second Trailer for 'Puss In Boots: The Last Wish' Sequel

"Pray for mercy from Puss in Boots!!" Universal has debuted the second official trailer for Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, the latest sequel from DreamWorks Animation. For the first time in more than a decade, DreamWorks Animation presents this new adventure in the Shrek universe as daring outlaw Puss in Boots discovers his passion for peril & disregard for safety have taken their toll. Puss has burned through eight of his nine lives, though he lost count along the way. Getting those lives back will send Puss in Boots on his grandest quest yet. He embarks on an epic journey into the Black Forest to find the mythical Wishing Star. The main voice cast includes Antonio Banderas back again as PiB, Salma Hayek, Harvey Guillén, Florence Pugh, John Mulaney, and Wagner Moura, plus Olivia Colman, Ray Winstone, Samson Kayo, Anthony Mendez, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph. They made one Puss in Boots movie previously in 2011, plus a series called "The Adventures of Puss in Boots". But this looks better than all of that from the past! I loveeeee this new animation style mixing cel shading and 3D. And this story just looks extra amusing.

This fall, everyone’s favorite leche-loving, swashbuckling, fear-defying feline returns. Academy Award-nominee Antonio Banderas returns as the voice of the notorious PiB as he embarks on an epic journey into the Black Forest to find the mythical Wishing Star and restore his lost lives. But with only one life left, Puss will have to humble himself and ask for help from his former partner and nemesis: the captivating Kitty Soft Paws. In their quest, Puss and Kitty will be aided—against their better judgment—by a ratty, chatty, relentlessly cheerful mutt, Perro. Together, our trio of heroes will have to stay one step ahead of Goldilocks and the Three Bears Crime Family, "Big" Jack Horner and terrifying bounty hunter, The Big Bad Wolf. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is directed by animation filmmaker Joel Crawford, director of The Croods 2: A New Age previously, plus the "Trolls Holiday" TV special. Co-directed by Januel Mercado. The screenplay is written by Paul Fisher, from a story created by Christopher Meledandri. Universal opens DreamWorks Animation's Puss in Boots: The Last Wish in theaters exclusively on December 21st, 2022 later this year.