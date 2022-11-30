Paramount is Re-Releasing 'Top Gun: Maverick' in Theaters December

Maverick ain't done yet!! One more mission is launching this December. Paramount Pictures has revealed that Top Gun: Maverick will be returning to theaters starting this week for a final theatrical run in 2022 before this year is over. The movie has already earned an astonishing $716M domestically and over $770M internationally for a global cumulative of over $1.48B at the box office so far. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, Top Gun: Maverick first opened in theaters worldwide in the end May earlier this year, after premiering at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. The fighter jet action blockbuster will be re-released in theaters nationwide (in the US), including select premium large formats and in IMAX, for a limited time, beginning December 2nd running through December 15th. This might be your last chance to catch Top Gun on the big screen, at least until repertory screenings in the future. It's an exhilarating theatrical experience, go back and enjoy.

"Top Gun: Maverick truly epitomizes the magic of the moviegoing experience, and we wanted to provide fans the opportunity to once again enjoy this cinematic spectacle as it was meant to be seen," states Chris Aronson, President of Domestic Distribution for Paramount. "This feels like the perfect time to bring Top Gun: Maverick back to theaters so audiences everywhere can once again experience how special this film is." Tom Cruise returns from the original movie (1986) to star again as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, with a main cast including Val Kilmer, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Greg Tarzan Davis, and Ed Harris. You can read our FS review here, or watch this fighter jet training featurette for a behind-the-scenes look. Tickets for Top Gun: Maverick re-release shows are on sale now at topgunmovie.com + at your local cinema. Have fun with Maverick and all the Top Gun pilots again.