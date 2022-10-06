Partying with a Dead Extraterrestrial Friend - 'I'm Totally Fine' Trailer

"Do you consent to testing?" Decal Releasing has revealed an official trailer for a funky sci-fi indie comedy titled I'm Totally Fine, made by filmmaker Brandon Dermer. It will be available to watch on VOD starting in November. Jillian Bell stars as Vanessa, a young woman who embarks on a solo trip to clear her head after the death of her best friend Jennifer. Her self-care vacation takes a detour when she finds the recently departed Jennifer standing in her kitchen, claiming to be an extraterrestrial. Together they spend the next 48 hours partying and reminiscing on better days in a comedy that's out of this world. The film also stars Natalie Morales, Blake Anderson, Harvey Guillén, and Kyle Newacheck. The filmmakers explain the idea behind it: "the metaphor of it is 2020 and being powerless – all of a sudden everything got taken away from us as we knew it, everything changed." That doesn't seem like an exciting idea for this. Have fun.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Brandon Dermer's I'm Totally Fine, direct from YouTube:

I'm Totally Fine is directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Brandon Dermer, now making his feature directorial debut after numerous music videos and some TV work previously. The screenplay is written by Alisha Ketry. Produced by Jonas Dolkart and Kyle Newacheck. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Decal will debut Dermer's I'm Totally Fine in select US theaters + on VOD starting November 4th, 2022. Look any good?