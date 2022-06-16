Patton Oswalt Catfishes His Son in 'I Love My Dad' First Look Teaser

"Do you want to video chat?" "I'm kind of camera shy…" "What if you were some old guy, or something?" Super awkward. Just in time for Father's Day(!), Magnolia has revealed a fun, short teaser trailer for I Love My Dad, a crazy new comedy from filmmaker / actor James Morosini. This premiered at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival earlier this year, where it won both the Grand Jury Award and Audience Award. Looks exactly like the perfect SXSW comedy to get viewers to fall out of their chair laughing! Based on an actual true story. After Franklin blocks his father Chuck on social media, Chuck "catfishes" his son by pretending to be a girl named Becca online. Chuck then agrees to drive Franklin to Maine to meet Becca, knowing that it might be the last straw in their father-son relationship. The film stars Patton Oswalt, James Morosini, Claudia Sulewski, with Lil Rel Howery and Amy Landecker. There's not enough footage in the teaser, but based on all the SXSW buzz this is going to be uproariously funny. I'm nervous and excited to see more.

Here's the first teaser trailer for James Morosini's I Love My Dad, direct from Magnolia's YouTube:

Inspired by James Morosini’s true life experience, I Love My Dad follows Chuck (Oswalt), an estranged father who desperately wants to reconnect with his troubled son, Franklin (Morosini). Blocked on social media and concerned for his son’s life, Chuck impersonates a waitress online and starts checking in with Franklin. Things begin to spiral when Franklin falls for this imaginary girl (Sulewski) and wants nothing more than to meet her in person, as Chuck has inadvertently catfished his own son. I Love My Dad is both written and directed by American actor / filmmaker James Morosini, making his second feature after directing Threesomething previously. This initially premiered at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival earlier this year, where it won the Grand Jury Award & Audience Award. Magnolia Pics will debut Morosini's I Love My Dad in select US theaters on August 5th, 2022, then on VOD starting August 12th this summer. Funny?