Patton Oswalt in Extra Awkward Comedy 'I Love My Dad' Full Trailer

"Keep your expectations low - she could be, like mean, or a scammer, or… your Dad?!?!" Magnolia has released the full-length main trailer for I Love My Dad, a totally nuts new comedy from filmmaker / actor James Morosini. This premiered at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival earlier this year, where it won both the Grand Jury Award and Audience Award. The concept alone is hilarious, but seeing how far they take it in this trailer is what makes it a winner. Or a loser…? Based on an actual true story. After Franklin blocks his father Chuck on social media, Chuck "catfishes" his son by pretending to be a girl named Becca online. He then agrees to drive Franklin to Maine to meet Becca, knowing that it might be the last straw in their father-son relationship. Starring Patton Oswalt, James Morosini, Claudia Sulewski, with Lil Rel Howery and Amy Landecker. This is such a cheesy trailer, the music is so bad, but I still have faith this is going to be an asburd comedy that'll have us all ROFL this summer. Patton is always funny! Even if it's super cringe.

Inspired by James Morosini’s true life experience, I Love My Dad follows Chuck (Oswalt), an estranged father who desperately wants to reconnect with his troubled son, Franklin (Morosini). Blocked on social media and concerned for his son’s life, Chuck impersonates a waitress online and starts checking in with Franklin. Things begin to spiral when Franklin falls for this imaginary girl (Sulewski) and wants nothing more than to meet her in person, as Chuck has inadvertently catfished his own son. I Love My Dad is both written and directed by American actor / filmmaker James Morosini, making his second feature after directing Threesomething previously. This initially premiered at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival earlier this year, where it won the Grand Jury Award & Audience Award. Magnolia Pics will debut Morosini's I Love My Dad in select US theaters on August 5th, 2022, then on VOD starting August 12th this summer. Funny?