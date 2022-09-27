Paul Mescal & Frankie Corio in Official Trailer for 'Aftersun' from A24

""Don't you ever feel like, tired, and down, and it feels like your bones don't work…" A24 has revealed an official trailer for an indie film titled Aftersun, an acclaimed drama marking the feature debut of Scottish filmmaker Charlotte Wells. This premiered in the Critics' Week sidebar at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival this year, and it also played at the Karlovy Vary, Edinburgh, Melbourne, Deauville, Zurich, and Toronto Film Festivals. It's also produced by fellow filmmaker Barry Jenkins. The film is about a father and daughter on vacation in Turkey. Sophie reflects on the shared joy and private melancholy of a holiday she took with her father twenty years earlier. Memories real and imagined fill the gaps between as she tries to reconcile the father she knew with the man she didn't. Paul Mescal & Frankie Corio star, along with Celia Rowlson-Hall. It's a quiet, contemplative film that some critics are in love with, but it's not for everyone. Take a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Charlotte Wells' Aftersun, direct from A24's YouTube:

At a fading vacation resort, 11-year-old Sophie treasures rare time together with her loving and idealistic father, Calum (Paul Mescal). As a world of adolescence creeps into view, beyond her eye Calum struggles under the weight of life outside of fatherhood. Twenty years later, Sophie's tender recollections of their last holiday become a powerful and heartrending portrait of their relationship, as she tries to reconcile the father she knew with the man she didn't, in Charlotte Wells’ superb and searingly emotional debut film. Aftersun is written & directed by up-and-coming Scottish filmmaker Charlotte Wells, her feature debut after a few other short films previously. Produced by Mark Ceryak, Amy Jackson, Barry Jenkins, and Adele Romanski. This initially premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival in the Critics' Week sidebar section. A24 will debut Wells' Aftersun in select US theaters starting on October 21st, 2022 this fall. Interested?