'Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank' Official Trailer with Michael Cera

"I've gotta make this samurai thing work!" Paramount has revealed the first official trailer for an animated movie called Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank, made by HB Wink Animation and GFM Animation. This for-the-whole-family comedy is being released in theaters nationwide in July, perhaps part of its early contractual deal, as most animated movies are opening direct-to-streaming nowadays. But not this one! In Paws of Fury, Hank, a loveable dog with a head full of dreams about becoming a samurai, sets off in search of his destiny. With help from a reluctant teacher to train him, our underdog must assume the role of town samurai in a place full of cats and team up with the villagers to save the day. Michael Cera voices Hank, with a cast including Mel Brooks, Ricky Gervais, Samuel L. Jackson, George Takei, Aasif Mandvi, Gabriel Iglesias, Djimon Hounsou, Michelle Yeoh, Kylie Kuioka, and Cathy Shim. This looks fun, but it also looks exactly like so many other movies. I just hope it has some good fights! Check this out below.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Paramount's Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank, from YouTube:

A hard-on-his-luck hound Hank (Michael Cera) finds himself in a town full of cats who need a hero to defend them from a ruthless villain's (Ricky Gervais) evil plot to wipe their village off the map. With help from a reluctant teacher (Samuel L. Jackson) to train him, our underdog must assume the role of town samurai and team up with the villagers to save the day. The only problem… cats hate dogs! Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank is directed by filmmakers Mark Koetsier (an experienced animator for years at Disney and other studios) & Rob Minkoff (director of The Lion King, Stuart Little 1 & 2, The Haunted Mansion, The Forbidden Kingdom, Flypaper, and Mr. Peabody & Sherman). Credits for the script have not been finalized yet. Presented by Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies and Align and Aniventure, in association with HB Wink Animation and GFM Animation, a Flying Tigers Entertainment Production in association with Aniventure; in association with Cinesite. Paramount Pictures will debut Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank in theaters starting on July 15th, 2022 this summer season. First impression? Who's in?