Pedro Correa Inherits an Apartment Complex in 'My Dead Dad' Trailer

"I feel like everybody knew him except me." HBO has unveiled an official trailer for an indie film titled My Dead Dad, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Fabio Frey. It's co-written and produced by Pedro Correa, who also stars in it as the main character. It premiered at the 2021 Woodstock Film Festival last year, and screened at numerous other fests including Austin, Mill Valley, and Filmocracy Fest where it won the Audience Award. A burnout discovers his estranged father has died, leaving him the responsibility of managing an apartment complex. With hopes of cutting ties, he's forced to grow up, learning about the dad he never knew through the eclectic tenants. Starring Pedro Correa with Raymond Cruz, Courtney Dietz, Simon Rex, Booboo Stewart, Steven Bauer, Chris Pontius, Nicholas Duvernay, and Nate Jackson. This would probably be a bit better if it had more humor in it, as this trailer seems so depressing.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Fabio Frey's My Dead Dad, direct from HBO's YouTube:

A young burnout is notified that his estranged father has passed away. Relieved to never have to hear about him again, he learns that his father left him the responsibility of managing an apartment complex. Determined to sell off the complex without a second thought, he then meets the eclectic tenants, and soon discovers his father was a different man than the one he knew. My Dead Dad is directed by filmmaker Fabio Frey, making his feature directorial debut after a few other short films and the "Ex-Bros" TV series previously. The screenplay is written by Pedro Correa and Fabio Frey. Produced by Tara Ansley and Pedro Correa. This initially premiered at the 2021 Woodstock Film Festival last year. HBO will debut Frey's My Dead Dad streaming on HBO Max starting June 1st, 2022 coming soon. Interested in discovering more?