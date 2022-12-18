Penélope Cruz Cares for Her Kids in Italian Drama 'L'immensità' Trailer

"What miracle do you need?" Pathe in France has revealed a new official trailer for an Italian drama titled L'immensità, which originally premiered at the 2022 Venice Film Festival a few months ago. The film has no US date set yet, but will play in France in January after first opening in Italy in September. It's not one of Cruz's best films, it's one of her worst, a messy domestic drama that is mostly uninteresting. L'immensità (which translates to The Immensity) is set in Rome in the 70s - "a world suspended between neighborhoods under construction, TV shows still in B&W, social achievements and family models that are now outdated." The story follows a husband and wife, who are no longer together but still live together, focusing on their three young children as they grow up in this Italy of the 70s. Penélope Cruz stars (speaking Italian) with Vincenzo Amato, Luana Giuliani, Patrizio Francioni, and Maria Chiara Goretti. Get a look below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Emanuele Crialese's L'immensità, direct from Pathe's YouTube:

Clara & Felice (Penélope Cruz & Vincenzo Amato) have just moved into a new apartment. Their marriage is over: they no longer love each other but can't break up. Only their children, on whom Clara pours all her desire for freedom, keep them together. Adriana, her eldest, just turned 12 and is the most attentive witness to Clara's moods and the growing tensions between her parents. Adriana rejects her name and identity and wants to convince everyone that she is a boy. Her obstinacy brings the already fragile family balance to breaking point. L'immensità is directed by Italian filmmaker Emanuele Crialese, director of the films Once We Were Strangers, Respiro, Golden Door, and Terraferma previously. The screenplay is written by Emanuele Crialese, Francesca Manieri, and Vittorio Moroni. This initially premiered at the 2022 Venice Film Festival earlier this year, and opened in Italy back in September. Pathe will release L'immensità in French cinemas starting in January 2023. No US release date is set yet - stay tuned. Anyone interested?