Philosophical Sound-Based Horror Film 'Masking Threshold' Trailer

"The mere observation of a phenomenon inevitably changes the phenomenon." Drafthouse has revealed a new official trailer for Masking Threshold, a peculiar and mysterious sound-based horror thriller from an Austrian director. This premiered at Fantastic Fest last year, and Drafthouse Films is releasing it into their own cinemas later this month. "A surreal study of dread." Conducting a series of experiments in his own makeshift home-lab, a skeptic IT worker tries to cure his harrowing hearing impairment. But where will his research lead him? Masking Threshold combines a chamber play, a scientific procedural, an unpacking video, and also a DIY YouTube channel while suggesting endless vistas of existential pain and decay. Well okay. Described as a "deeply philosophical horror film inspired by Lovecraftian weird fiction and cosmicism, experimental filmmaker Johannes Grenzfurthner takes us on an unsettling journey into the paranoia of the human mind to reveal the disastrous consequences of the relentless pursuit of knowledge." This looks wild.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Johannes Grenzfurthner's Masking Threshold, on YouTube:

Frustrated by a constant ringing in his ears, a paranoid data analyst documents his obsessive attempts to cure his own debilitating tinnitus through a series of home experiments conducted in a make-shift lab. But as his research into cures becomes increasingly dark and macabre, a horrifying secret behind his maddening condition is revealed with a potential cure more sinister than he could have ever imagined. Masking Threshold is directed by Austrian filmmaker Johannes Grenzfurthner, director of the films Kiki and Bubu: Rated R Us and Glossary of Broken Dreams, as well as many other short films and genre projects. The screenplay is co-written by Johannes Grenzfurthner and Samantha Lienhard. This initially premiered at Fantastic Fest last year. For more info on the project from via director, visit Rue Morgue. Alamo will debut Masking Threshold in Drafthouse theater chains only starting September 30th, 2022.