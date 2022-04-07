Polish Erotic Thriller Sequel '365 Days: This Day' Trailer from Netflix

"I just want to protect you." "This is not protection." Netflix has unveiled a trailer for an erotic thriller titled 365 Days: This Day, a sequel to the controversial Polish-Italian film 365 Days from 2020. (The plot of that one: Massimo is a member of the Sicilian Mafia family and Laura is a sales director. She does not expect that on a trip to Sicily trying to save her relationship, Massimo will kidnap her and give her 365 days to fall in love with him.) In this next one, Laura and Massimo are back and "hotter than ever." (Yes this is in the official synopsis.) But the reunited couple's new beginning is complicated by Massimo’s family ties and a mysterious man who enters Laura’s life to win her heart and trust, at any cost. Michele Morrone & Anna Maria Sieklucka star, with Magdalena Lamparska & Simone Susinna. I have no idea how they keep making these, especially with this kind of plot, but I guess people are watching or there wouldn't be a sequel.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Netflix's 365 Days: This Day, direct from YouTube:

Laura and Massimo (Anna Maria Sieklucka and Michele Morrone) are back and hotter than ever. But the reunited couple's new beginning is complicated by Massimo's family ties and a mysterious man who enters Laura's life to win her heart and trust, at any cost. 365 Days: This Day is co-directed by Polish filmmakers Barbara Białowąs (Big Love) & Tomasz Mandes (The End), both directors of the original film 365 Days previously. The screenplay is written by Mojca Tirs, Blanka Lipińska, and Tomasz Mandes. Produced by Ewa Lewandowska & Tomasz Mandes (Agencja Ekipa), Maciej Kawulski (Open Mind One). Netflix will debut 365 Days: This Day streaming on Netflix starting April 27th, 2022 this spring. Anyone?