Post-Apocalytpic Trailer for 'Miracle Workers: End Times' with Radcliffe

"I'm just going to stop ask questions at this point, and sort of go with it." Time to get your straps on!! TBS has unveiled an official trailer for their upcoming post-apocalyptic season of the anthology comedy series Miracle Workers. This latest season, debuting in early 2023, has been dubbed Miracle Workers: End Times - and it takes place in a post-nuke, dusty setting, riffing on Mad Max. "Welcome to the Apocalypse." In a gritty "end times" future, a wasteland warrior (Daniel Radcliffe) and a ruthless warlord (Geraldine Viswanathan) face the most dystopian nightmare of all settling down in the suburbs. Instead of being an action movie, the series plays like a Mad Max sitcom. The cast also features Steve Buscemi, Karan Soni, and Jon Bass. We don't usually post many trailers for TV series, but this is just too good to pass up. Who doesn't love mashing up Mad Max with some comedy?! Especially with Radcliffe starring. There's barely 60 secs of footage in here, but I'm completely sold. I haven't watched any of this series before – I need to now.

Here's the new trailer (+ poster) for TBS' series Miracle Workers: End Times - Season 4, on YouTube:

Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni, and Jon Bass make their return to the top-rated anthology comedy series on TBS titled "Miracle Workers" for the fourth installment set in the post-apocalyptic future. "Miracle Workers: End Times" follows a wasteland warrior (Radcliffe) and ruthless warlord (Viswanathan) as they face the most dystopian nightmare of all: settling down in the suburbs. Together they navigate the existential horrors of married life and small-town living, all under the dubious guidance of a wealthy junk trader (Buscemi). Also starring Jon Bass as the couple’s faithful war dog, and Karan Soni as a kill-bot who loves to party. Miracle Workers is a comedy series for TBS created by Simon Rich. The first season began airing in 2019. The show is currently executive produced / showrun by Dan Mirk and Robert Padnick. It's also executive produced by Lorne Michaels, Simon Rich, Andrew Singer, Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, and Jorma Taccone. TBS will debut Season 4 of Miracle Workers: End Times (streaming) on TBS starting January 16th, 2023 just after the New Year. Who's down for this?