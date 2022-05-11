Pregnancy Comedy 'Doula' Official Trailer - Produced by Chris Pine

"Every birth story is different, and it's our job to protect as best as we can." Universal has revealed a trailer for an indie comedy called Doula, directed by filmmaker Cheryl Nichols. Doula marks the first feature film produced by Chris Pine and his new production company Barry Linen Motion Pictures, made in association with Vacation Theory and Universal Pictures Content Group. A comedy about the ups and downs of modern pregnancy. After the sudden death of their midwife, a Los Angeles couple hire her son to be their live-in doula during pregnancy. Will he be helpful or will be a pain in her ass? Only one way to find out… Starring Troian Bellisario, Will Greenberg, and Arron Shiver, along with Chris Pine as Deb's doctor, plus Amanda Walsh, Ally Maki, Elyse Levesque, Alex McKenna, and Robert Baker. The film played at the Seattle Film Festival this year, and it will be out to watch on VOD later in June. This looks much better than it sounds in the description, with some clever humor and great performances. Might be worth a watch.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Cheryl Nichols's Doula, direct from YouTube:

After dating for a matter of months, thirty-somethings Deb (Troian Bellisario) and Silvio (Arron Shiver) are expecting their first child. When their elderly midwife, Penka, passes away suddenly, Silvio makes the hasty decision to hire Penka’s son, Sascha (Will Greenberg), as their live-in doula. Deb is nonplussed, as Silvio didn’t consult her before hiring, but before long, Sascha’s unconventional style wins her over. As Deb and Sascha grow closer, and the pregnancy nears its inevitable conclusion, Silvio starts to feel like the odd man out. His continued efforts to exert control over the pregnancy lead to a blow-up fight in which he forces Deb to choose between him and Sascha. Doula is directed by American filmmaker Cheryl Nichols (her official site), director of the films Cortez and The Living Worst previously, as well as a few shorts. The screenplay is written by Arron Shiver. Produced by Chris Pine, Ian Gotler, Erin Fahey, Anabella Casanova and Sage Price. Universal will debut Doula direct-to-VOD starting June 28th, 2022 this summer. Anyone?