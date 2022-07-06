Prime Video Excl. Preview for 'The Rings of Power' is Now Available

"The skies are strange." Amazon has revealed a new teaser trailer for the upcoming Lord of the Rings series, titled The Rings of Power. This teaser is available "exclusively" if you have Prime Video, though there's a 10 second clip on YouTube as well. The series brings to screens the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth's history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of Tolkien’s Hobbit and Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged… From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone. The big cast includes Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Markella Kavenagh, Sophia Nomvete, Lenny Henry, Charlie Vickers, Megan Richards, and Maxim Baldry. There's not much to this teaser, everyone is looking at some comet or meteor in the sky and that's it. I'm still excited, but all of the footage so far hasn't been impressive.

Teaser for the "Prime Video Exclusive Sneak Peek" of Amazon's series The Rings of Power, on YouTube:

Watch the first teaser trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series here for more footage.

Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is a new series developed by Amazon Studios, in cooperation with the Tolkien Estate and Trust, HarperCollins, and New Line Cinema. J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay are showrunners and developed the streaming series adaptation, set in the Second Age of Middle-earth before the events of the Lord of the Rings novel and the previus films. J.A. Bayona directed the first two episodes of the first season, Wayne Che Yip directed four episodes, and Charlotte Brändström directed two. Amazon debuts The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series streaming on Prime Video starting September 2nd, 2022 later this year. Who's ready to see even more?