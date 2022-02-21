Promo Trailer for 'Into the Ice' Climate Change Doc Set in Greenland

"It shouldn't be this warm here." ScreenDaily has revealed the first festival trailer for another new climate change documentary called Into the Ice, a Danish feature that'll be premiering at the upcoming CPH:DOX Film Festival this March. This was announced as the Opening Film at the doc festival, following researchers as they head to Greenland to study glaciers and ice flows. Not to be confused with the other film Against the Ice, also about a Danish expedition to Greenland, but as a survival film not a real world thriller. How fast is the Greenland ice sheet melting? What future are we heading towards when oceans rise? These questions and more are put forward by director Lars Henrik Ostenfeld in his newest film Into the Ice. Alongside three of the world's leading glaciologists Ostenfeld travels into one of the most ferocious and extreme landscapes on earth to understand the consequences of climate change. As good as this film looks, I'm sure it's going to end with another dire warning about how bad it is out there. Things are getting worse and worse every day.

Here's the first festival promo trailer for Lars Ostenfeld's doc Into the Ice, direct from YouTube:

Intro from CPH:DOX: "Into the Ice is a visually stunning adventure about the ice sheet in Greenland and the deep secrets of our future hidden within. Despite many years of intense research we still lack answers regarding how fast the Greenland ice sheet is melting. In Into the Ice we follow alongside three leading scientists: Alun Hubbard, Dorthe Dahl-Jensen and Jason Box. They all fight a dedicated battle to research the ice sheet and better understand the scale of future consequences of climate change. This entails the physical presence of the scientists on the ice as they risk their own lives to research. Director Lars Henrik Ostenfeld and scientist Alun Hubbard are tied to nothing but a rope when they descend into a hole in the ice, 180 meters deep, to shine a light upon how much meltwater the ice holds." Into the Ice is directed by Danish filmmaker Lars Ostenfeld, making his feature debut after working in TV and on more short films. This is premiering at the 2022 CPH:DOX Film Festival in March this year. No other release dates are set yet.