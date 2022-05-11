Promo Trailer for Korean Action Thriller 'Hunt' Made by Lee Jung-jae

"How could you kill the suspect?!" An early promo trailer has arrived for a Korean film titled simply Hunt, which will be premiering at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival this month. The film is Cannes' Artistic Director Thierry Frémaux's 2022 pick for their annual Korean Midnight Movie premiere, a chance to make a splash at the festival in the South of France. Hunt is also the directorial debut of "Squid Game" star Lee Jung-jae, who also stars in the period espionage action film. "Expose the mole within the agency! Can the 'Hunted' become the 'Hunter'?" Park Pyeong-Ho and Kim Jung-Do are agents for the National Security Agency. They are both excellent at their jobs and rivals. The two men chase after a North Korean spy sent to South Korea. They soon uncover a hidden truth about an assassination plot. The film stars Lee Jung-jae, Jung Woo-sung, Heo Sung-tae, Jeon Hye-jin, and Jeong Man-sik. This looks crazyyy intense, it's the epitome of "action-packed"! There's so much action in this trailer I think even Michael Bay is jealous of Korean cinema.

Here's the first official promo trailer (+ poster) for Lee Jung-jae's Hunt, direct from YouTube:

After a high-ranking North Korean official requests asylum, South Korean KCIA Foreign Unit chief Park Pyong-ho (Lee Jung-jae) and Domestic Unit chief Kim Jung-do (Jung Woo-sung) are both tasked with uncovering a North Korean spy, known as Donglim, who is deeply embedded within their agency. When the spy begins leaking top secret intel that could jeopardize national security, the two units are each assigned to investigate each other. Tension and animosity mount between the two chiefs, as they both know if they cannot find the mole, they may be accused themselves. Pyung-ho and Jung-do slowly start to uncover the truth but, in the end, they must deal with an unthinkable plot to assassinate the South Korean president… An operation that tests the faith of two men caught between suspicion and vigilance. Hunt, originally known as Heon-teu or 헌트 in Korean, is directed by Korean actor turned filmmaker Lee Jung-jae (456 in "Squid Game"), making his feature directorial debut with this film. The screenplay is written by Jo Seung-hee and Lee Jung-jae. It's also produced by Lee Jung-jae. This is premiering at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival this summer. No other official release dates are set - stay tuned. First impression? Interested?