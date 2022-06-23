Promo Trailer for Syrian Refugee Animated Movie 'Lamya's Poem'

"You were made a writer because someone somewhere needs your words." West End Films has revealed an official promo sales trailer for an indie animated featured titled Lamya's Poem, directed by the writer / producer Alexander Kronemer. This first premiered at the 2021 Annecy Film Festival a year ago, and it also played at the Zurich and Vancouver Film Festivals last year. This looks a bit heavy-handed, but I'm curious about it nonetheless. The voice acting isn't great but seems like an important story.

Lamya's Poem is an inspiring and timely tale about a 12-year-old Syrian refugee girl named Lamya. When she flees the violence of her country, she is given a book of poetry of the famous 13th-century Poet, Rumi. As the perils of her journey mount, the book becomes a magical gateway where she meets Rumi when he was a boy and also a refugee fleeing the violence of his time. In a shared dreamworld, they battle the monsters that follow them from their real world situations, and Lamya must help young Rumi find his calling and write the very poem that 800 years later will save her life. Lamya's Poem is both written and directed by American writer / producer / filmmaker Alexander Kronemer, making his first narrative film after directing the doc The Sultan and the Saint previously, and producing lots of other projects. Produced by Glenn James Brown, Sam Kadi, and Alexander Kronemer. This initially premiered at the 2021 Annecy Film Festival last year. No US release dates have been set - stay tuned. Anyone interested? Look any good?