Fest Trailer for Urban Stunt Bike Film 'Rodeo' Premiering in Cannes

"She's the goose that lays golden eggs." Les Films Du Losange in France has revealed the first look festival trailer for the film Rodeo, which is premiering at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival playing in the Un Certain Regard category. The quick one-line description: "Lola Quivoron's turbocharged debut feature following one woman's journey through the thrilling and clandestine world of urban stunt bike gangs." The film marks the feature debut of a French filmmaker named Lola Quivoron. Julia – a young misfit who is passionate about riding – meets a crew of dirt riders who fly along at full speed and perform stunts. She sets about infiltrating their male-dominated world, but an accident jeopardises her ability to fit in. Newcomer Julie Ledru stars as Julia with a cast of unknowns and locals. At first glance, this reminds me of the US indie film Charm City Kings, similarly about dirt bike gangs in Baltimore. This might end up being a badass film festival discovery.

Here's the festival promo trailer (+ poster) for Lola Quivoron's Rodeo, direct from Vimeo:

Hot tempered and fiercely independent, Julia finds escape in a passion for motorcycles and the high-octane world of urban ‘Rodeos’ - illicit gatherings where riders show off their bikes and their latest daring stunts. After a chance meeting at a Rodeo, Julia (Julie Ledru) finds herself drawn into a clandestine and volatile clique and, striving to prove herself to the ultra-masculine group, she is faced with a series of escalating demands that will soon make or break her place in the community. Rodeo is directed by French filmmaker Lola Quivoron, making her feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously. The screenplay is written by Antonia Buresi and Lola Quivoro. It's produced by Charles Gillibert (Mustang, Clouds of Sils Maria, Annette). This is premiering at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival this month, playing in the Un Certain Regard section. There's no other official release dates set yet - stay tuned. First impression?