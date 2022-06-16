Psychedelics as Medicine - 'How to Change Your Mind' Doc Trailer

"Just think how much human suffering could be relieved." Netflix has unveiled a trailer for the fascinating doc series titled How to Change Your Mind - which has a double meaning. First, this series explores the power of psychedelics and hallucinogenic substances to help with depression and PTSD. Second, this series might change your mind or the mind of others when it comes to being afraid of these "drugs" and the stigma that comes with them. They can help. And they should be legal! Acclaimed doc filmmaker Alex Gibney and best-selling author Michael Pollan present this documentary series event in four parts, each focused on one mind-altering substance: LSD (aka acid), psilocybin (aka magic mushrooms), MDMA (aka ecstasy), and mescaline (aka peyote). With Pollan as our guide, we journey to the frontiers of the new psychedelic renaissance – and look back at almost-forgotten historical context – to explore the great potential of these substances to heal and change minds as well as culture. This looks so much better than Netflix's fun Have a Good Trip, actually exploring the benefits and research surrounding all of these substances. Worth a watch.

Official trailer for Lucy Walker & Alison Ellwood's doc How to Change Your Mind, from YouTube:

A documentary series event in four parts, each focused on a different mind-altering substance: LSD - From its 1943 origins to today's microdosing trend, LSD has been expanding minds and changing lives with the help of counterculture gurus — and the CIA. Psilocybin - Magic mushrooms, long considered sacred by the Indigenous Mazatec in Mexico, have recently become the subject of scientific studies exploring their potential to treat mental illness. MDMA - Championed by both therapists and ravers, ecstasy stands out as the first psychedelic likely to be approved by the FDA as medicine, thanks to passionate advocates and its value as a treatment for PTSD. Mescaline - The psychoactive molecule found in San Pedro and peyote cacti. Native Americans have had to fight for legal access to these traditional sacred medicines and take them in religious ceremonies, experiencing powerful healing from struggles like addictions and trauma. How to Change Your Mind is co-directed by Emmy-nominated filmmaker Alison Ellwood (Magic Trip, Spring Broke, American Jihad, The Go-Go's) & Oscar-nominated/Emmy-winning filmmaker Lucy Walker (Devil's Playground, Blindsight, Waste Land, Countdown to Zero, The Crash Reel, Buena Vista Social Club: Adios, Bring Your Own Brigade). Executive produced by Alex Gibney, Michael Pollan, Lucy Walker, Stacey Offman, Richard Perello. Netflix releases How to Change Your Mind streaming on July 12th, 2022.