Quirky RomCom Film 'Shellfish' Trailer About a Stop-Motion Animator

"We'll do half live action, and the other half stop-motion." Freestyle Digital Media has revealed an official trailer for an indie romantic comedy titled Shellfish, written and directed by and starring young filmmaker Hunter Hopewell. After premiering at festivals last year, it's available to watch on VOD if anyone wants to give it a look. A stop motion animator has a week to make a film with his dumbstruck brother and the girl of his dreams without his parents finding out. As their hectic shoot unravels, he must decide which is more important, his filmmaking or close relationships. Winner of 35 various festival awards, Shellfish began with a $25K grant from Johnny Brenden, awarded by UNLV. After five years of collaboration with his talented friends, family, and students, Shellfish finally premiered in 2021. Starring Hunter Hopewell, Savanah Joeckel, Mackenzie Amar, Perry Bruno, Serenity Garcia, Michael Yosef, Shari Abdoulah and Michael Abdoulah. It's not the greatest trailer, but this certainly does look like a very charming little film.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Hunter Hopewell's Shellfish, direct from YouTube:

A stop-motion animator named Keller (Hunter Hopewell) has a week to make a film with his dumbstruck brother and the girl of his dreams without his parents finding out. As their shoot unravels, he must face his own selfishness and decide which is more important: his filmmaking or close relationships. Shellfish is both written and directed by newcomer filmmaker Hunter Hopewell, making his feature directorial debut after numerous other short films previously, as well as working at The Walt Disney Company before this. It's produced by Hunter Hopewell, James Hopewell, Phebe McCorkle, and Nadine Natividad. This initially premiered at the 2021 Dances With Films Festival last year. Freestyle Digital Media has released Hopewell's Shellfish direct-to-VOD on September 20th, 2022 - it's already available to watch now. Look any good?