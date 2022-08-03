Radical Trailer for Multiverse Horror Anthology Feature 'Tiny Cinema'

"Here, we don't believe in dreams… we live in nightmares." Dread Presents has revealed an official trailer for an indie horror anthology featured called Tiny Cinema. It's premiering at two different genre festivals this month (Popcorn Frights / FrightFest) and will be out on VOD in September. From the makers of Butt Boy, Tiny Cinema is a twisted tale of seemingly unconnected strangers whose lives will change in incredible and bizarre ways forever. This seems to be the very first "multiverse" horror film. "Game Night" spirals out of control when a simple joke goes over a guest's head. "Edna" is looking for love in all the wrong places. "Bust" sees two friends stopping at nothing to help their impotent buddy. "Deep Impact" has a delivery man deliver a package to himself… from the future. "Mother*******" focuses on an unlucky mafia card game. And "Daddies Home" finds a man transforming after unknowingly snorting ashes of his date's father. Starring Tyler Rice, Philip Ursino, Sam Landers, Kristina Clifford, Shelby Dash, Austin Lewis, Olivia Herman, Matt Rubano, Kyle Lewis, Matt Rasku, and Kevin Michael Moran. This is one hell of a wicked trailer! Totally sold.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Tyler Cornack's Tiny Cinema, direct from YouTube:

A mysterious stranger tells the twisted tale of seemingly unconnected strangers whose lives will change in incredible and bizarre ways forever. As reality unravels, each person must battle incredible challenges from a multiverse seeking answers on the essential questions of life, death, love, and the fate of our future. Six different stories unfold in a strange universe - a weird, fun and twisted look at humanity. Tiny Cinema is directed by American indie filmmaker Tyler Cornack, director of the films The Pocketeers and Butt Boy previously, as well as a few other short films. The screenplay is written by Tyler Cornack, Ryan Koch, and William Morean. It's produced by Tyler Cornack, Patrick Ewald, Ryan Koch, and William Morean. This will be premiering soon at the 2022 Popcorn Frights Film Festival and at FrightFest in London. Dread will then debut Cornack's Tiny Cinema in select US theaters on September 2nd, 2022, then on VOD everywhere starting September 6th. Follow them on IG for more info @tiny_cinema. Who else wants to watch this?