Rahul Jain's 'Invisible Demons' Doc Trailer Showing India's Growth

"India had been projected to be the world's fastest growing economy… I wonder, who objectively benefits from this growth?" Mubi has revealed an official trailer for a documentary film from India titled Invisible Demons, which is opening in select cinemas in NYC this weekend. Emerging filmmaker Rahul Jain (also of Machines) directs this climate change exposé which was in the line-up at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. In the film, Jain returns to Delhi and explores the dramatic consequences of India's growing economy through stunning visuals, capturing not only a city in crisis but magnifying our collective climate realities. Reviews describe the film as: "Eye-opening. Rahul Jain pulls no punches about his homeland’s environmental crisis." Following up his work on Machines, this is yet another immersive / observation doc, that relies mainly on footage along with a few interviews to show us just how bad overpopulation is becoming and how it connects to the planet. I'm glad someone is bold enough to ask us: do we really need to keep growing and expanding?

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Rahul Jain's doc Invisible Demons, direct from YouTube:

Told through striking images & eye-opening accounts from everyday citizens, Rahul Jain's documentary feature Invisible Demons delivers a visceral and immersive journey through the stories of just a few of Delhi's 30 million inhabitants fighting to survive. Invisible Demons offers a deeply experiential and new perspective on its subject: the clear & present climate change reality. Jain engages the senses by directly stimulating our desire to live in a world with equitable access to clean air and water. Is it possible to imagine this future in Delhi, in India, or anywhere in the modern world? Invisible Demons is directed by up-and-coming Indian filmmaker Rahul Jain, making his second feature after directing the doc Machines previously. Produced by Iikka Vehkalahti and Heino Deckert and executive produced by Participant’s Jeff Skoll and Diane Weyermann; and Frank Lehmann. This initially premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival last year. Mubi will debut Jain's Invisible Demons in select US theaters (NY only) on September 23rd, 2022 for Climate Week, then streaming on Mubi starting October 4th this fall. Visit their official website.