Ralph Fiennes & Jessica Chastain in Morocco in 'The Forgiven' Trailer

"There's nowhere to run, nowhere to hide." Roadside Attractions + Vertical Ent. have revealed the official trailer for an indie film titled The Forgiven, the latest from filmmaker John Michael McDonagh (Calvary, War on Everyone). This premiered at last year's Toronto Film Festival to some mixed reviews, but I'm still curious to give it a look when it opens this summer. The Forgiven takes place over a weekend in the High Atlas Mountains of Morocco, and explores the reverberations of a random accident on the lives of both the local Muslims, and Western visitors to a house party in a grand villa. Ralph Fiennes & Jessica Chastain star as wealthy Londoners on a trip to a party at a lavish villa, who end up in trouble after a tragic accident with a local teenage boy. The full cast also includes Matt Smith, Ismael Kanater, Caleb Landry Jones, Abbey Lee, with Saïd Taghmaoui and Christopher Abbott. This looks like an impressively smart film about, as one of the quotes states, "the haves and the have nots." We recommend giving this trailer a watch.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for John Michael McDonagh's The Forgiven, direct from YouTube:

Speeding through the Moroccan desert to attend an old friend’s lavish weekend party, wealthy Londoners David and Jo Henninger (Ralph Fiennes and Jessica Chastain) are involved in a tragic car accident with a local teenage boy. Arriving late at the grand villa with the debauched party raging, the couple attempts to cover up the incident with the collusion of the local police. But when the boy's father arrives at the villa seeking justice and redemption, the stage is set for a tension-filled culture clash in which David and Jo must come to terms with their fateful act and its shattering consequences. The Forgiven is both written and directed by the talented English filmmaker John Michael McDonagh, director of the films The Guard, Calvary, and War on Everyone previously. Adapted from Lawrence Osborne's novel of the same name. This first premiered at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival last fall, and next plays at the Sydney Film Fest. Roadside + Vertical will debut The Forgiven in select US theaters starting on July 1st, 2022 coming up this summer.