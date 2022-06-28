Rebecca Hall Harbors a Secret in Eerie Full Trailer for 'Resurrection'

"The life… we made… was perfect." IFC Films has debuted the full-length official trailer for Resurrection, a mysterious, compelling indie thriller from up-and-coming filmmaker Andrew Semans. This premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival in January at the start of this year - it made our Top 10 of the Fest and has been picking up buzz playing at Sundance London, too. A woman's carefully constructed life is upended when an unwelcome shadow from her past returns, forcing her to confront the monster she's evaded for two decades. Who is he? What is she hiding in her past? What is really going on between them? There's only one way to find out - you have to see it and decipher it yourself. Rebecca Hall stars as Rebecca, along with Tim Roth, Grace Kaufman, Michael Esper & Angela Wong Carbone. I wrote in my review that this is "a masterful psychological thriller that roars with an impeccable Rebecca Hall performance." Finally opening in US theaters this August for anyone curious to try and figure out what's going on and who she (and he) is.

Here's the full official trailer (+ poster) for Andrew Semans' Resurrection, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the first teaser trailer for Andrew Semans' Resurrection here, for the first look again.

Margaret (Rebecca Hall) leads a successful and orderly life, perfectly balancing the demands of her busy career and single parenthood to her fiercely independent daughter Abbie. Everything is under control. But that careful balance is upended when an unwelcome shadow from her past, David (Tim Roth) returns, carrying with him the horrors of Margaret’s past. Battling her rising fear, Margaret must confront the monster she’s evaded for two decades who has come to conclude their unfinished business. Resurrection is both written and directed by American filmmaker Andrew Semans, now making his second feature after directing Nancy, Please previously, as well as a few other short films. This initially premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year (read our review). IFC Films debuts Andrew Semans' Resurrection in select US theaters + on VOD starting August 5th, 2022 later this summer. Still intrigued? Who's down?