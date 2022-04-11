MOVIE TRAILERS

Rebel Wilson Heads Back to School in Comedy 'Senior Year' Trailer

April 11, 2022
Senior Year Trailer

"You turned high school into a Hogwarts without the magic." Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for a comedy called Senior Year, arriving for streaming in May. This kind of seems like a modern reinvention of Adam Sandler's classic Billy Madison, but with a few different twists for the Netflix generation - including very cringey jokes about the times we're in. A 37-year-old woman wakes up from a 20 year coma and returns to the high school where she was once a popular cheerleader - hoping regain her status and claim the prom queen crown that eluded her back then. Rebel Wilson stars, with a cast including Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Mary Holland, Justin Hartley, Chris Parnell, Angourie Rice, Michael Cimino, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Brandon Scott Jones, & Alicia Silverstone, with Avantika. This looks like one of those painfully bad comedies they stopped making because they were, uh, awful, yet someone made another. Eesh.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Alex Hardcastle's Senior Year, direct from YouTube:

Senior Year Poster

After a cheerleader falls off a pyramid and into a 20 year coma, she wakes up as a 37-year-old woman (Rebel Wilson), ready to return to high school, regain her status and claim the prom queen crown that eluded her. Senior Year is directed by the British TV filmmaker Alex Hardcastle, making his feature film directorial debut after one other short film and tons of TV work, including episodes of "American Woman", "You're the Worst", and "Grace and Frankie" most recently. The screenplay is written by Andrew Knauer & Arthur Pielli and Brandon Scott Jones; from a story by Andrew Knauer & Arthur Pielli. Produced by Todd Garner, Rebel Wilson, Timothy M. Bourne and Chris Bender. Netflix will debut Hardcastle's Senior Year comedy streaming on Netflix starting May 13th, 2022 coming soon. Anyone actually want to watch this?

