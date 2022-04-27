Red Band Trailer for Jerrod Carmichael's 'On the Count of Three' Film

"This has been a lifelong thing for me… You don't know that things won't get better." Annapurna Pictures has unveiled an official trailer for On the Count of Three, an acclaimed dark comedy marking the feature directorial debut of comedian / actor / writer Jerrod Carmichael. This originally premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival last year, and it has been waiting to be released for over a year now. The film earned rave reviews from a number of critics; it's a wholly original creation about two friends who just don't want to live anymore. Val and Kevin, two chronically depressed best friends, make a pact to help end each other's life when the day is done. But as the two spend the day wrapping up their affairs, Kevin's need to confront his own trauma sends their orderly plan spiraling out of control. Jerrod Carmichael and Christopher Abbott co-star, joined by Tiffany Haddish, JB Smoove, and Henry Winkler. This definitely won't be for everyone, but it will deeply resonate with plenty of people out there. Primarily because it's just so bleak.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Jerrod Carmichael's On the Count of Three, from YouTube:

Two guns. Two best friends. And a pact to end their lives when the day is done. From Annapurna Pictures (distributor of Spring Breakers, Sorry to Bother You, Booksmart) and Orion Pictures, Jerrod Carmichael makes his directorial debut and stars in On the Count of Three, a darkly comic feature about two best friends, Val (Carmichael) and Kevin (Christopher Abbott), on the last day of their lives. On the Count of Three is directed by American actor / comedian / filmmaker Jerrod Carmichael, making his feature directorial debut after directing some TV projects previously. The screenplay is written by Ari Katcher & Ryan Welch. Produced by David Carrico, Adam Paulsen, Jerrod Carmichael, James Price, Ari Katcher, Tom Werner, and Jake Densen. This initially premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival last year. Annapurna will release Carmichael's On the Count of Three in select US theaters + on VOD starting May 13th, 2022.