Red Band Trailer for Lena Dunham's Indie Sex Drama 'Sharp Stick'

"I'm trying to understand how this could've happened to me… Am I bad at sex?" Utopia has revealed an official trailer for the film Sharp Stick, a body-positive, sex-positive indie drama from filmmaker Lena Dunham (she last directed the film Tiny Furniture in 2010). This premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year to mixed reviews, exploring the same kind of topics also covered in Palm Trees & Power Lines and Good Luck to You, Leo Grande. Sarah Jo is a naive 26-year-old girl living on the fringes of Hollywood with her mother and sister. She just longs to be seen. When she begins an affair with her older employer, she is thrust into an education on sexuality, loss and power. When it ends with him, she decides to explore all aspects of sex and pleasure, as a way of growing up. Kristine Froseth stars as Sarah Jo, with Jon Bernthal, Luka Sabbat, Scott Speedman, Lena Dunham, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Taylour Paige, and Jennifer Jason Leigh. It's an intriguing film that attempts to discuss sex in a whole new way.

Here's the first red band trailer (+ poster) for Lena Dunham's Sharp Stick, direct from YouTube:

From Sundance: "Sensitive and naive 26-year-old Sarah Jo lives in a Los Angeles apartment complex with her influencer sister and her disillusioned mother. She is also a wonderful caregiver to Zach, a child with an intellectual disability. Eager to lose her virginity, Sarah Jo embarks on an exhilarating affair with Zach’s dense but affable father, Josh. In the wake of the doomed relationship, Sarah Jo grapples with heartbreak by dedicating herself to unlocking every aspect of the sexual experience that she feels she’s missed out on for so long." Sharp Stick is both written and directed by American actress / writer / filmmaker Lena Dunham, director of the films Creative Nonfiction and Tiny Furniture previously, as well as the "Girls" series on HBO. It's produced by Michael P. Cohen, Lena Dunham, Kevin Turen, and Katia Washington. This initially premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Utopia will debut Dunham's Sharp Stick in select US theaters (NY & LA) starting July 29th, 2022, before a wide release on August 5th this summer.