Redmayne & Chastain in Official Trailer for 'The Good Nurse' Thriller

"He's been killing people - without even touching them." Netflix has revealed the first official trailer for a mystery thriller titled The Good Nurse, from Danish filmmaker Tobias Lindholm. It's premiering at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival first this month, then will be streaming in October on Netflix. A gripping thriller based on true events (which is especially scary), The Good Nurse is directed by Academy Award nominee Tobias Lindholm (for Another Round), written by Academy Award nominee Krysty Wilson-Cairns, and stars Academy Award winners Jessica Chastain as Amy Loughren and Eddie Redmayne as Charles Cullen, as well as Nnamdi Asomugha, Noah Emmerich, Malik Yoba, Alix West Lefler, and Kim Dickens. What's going on? An infamous caregiver is implicated in the deaths of hundreds of hospital patients. What is the truth? What's really going on, why is he doing this? This looks especially eerie and unsettling, with such a dark performance by Redmayne. And featuring a score by the Norwegian musician Biosphere. Watch out.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Tobias Lindholm's The Good Nurse, direct from YouTube:

Amy, a compassionate nurse and single mother also struggling with a life-threatening heart condition, is stretched to her physical and emotional limits by the hard and demanding night shifts at the ICU. But help arrives, when Charlie, an empathetic fellow nurse, starts at her unit. While sharing long nights at the hospital, the two develop a strong and devoted friendship, and for the first time in years, Amy truly has faith in her and her young daughters’ future. But after a series of mysterious patient deaths sets off an investigation that points to Charlie as the prime suspect, Amy is forced to risk her life and the safety of her children to uncover the truth. The Good Nurse is directed by Danish writer / filmmaker Tobias Lindholm, director of the films R, A Hijacking, and A War previously, plus a screenwriter for Another Round and The Hunt from Thomas Vinterberg. The screenplay is written by Krysty Wilson-Cairns; based on the book by Charles Graeber. Produced by Scott Franklin, Darren Aronofsky, and Michael A. Jackman. Premiering at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival this month. Netflix will then release Lindholm's The Good Nurse in select US theaters on October 19th, 2022, and streaming on Netflix starting October 26th later this fall. Freaky?