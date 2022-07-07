Regina Hall's 'Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.' Mockumentary Trailer

"We need you back in that pulpit!" Focus Features has revealed the official trailer for the satirical comedy Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul., which premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. The film plays as a mockumentary about a very fancy, wealthy Pastor and First Lady of a Southern Baptist megachurch. It follows them through the aftermath of a huge scandal, trying to move on from what they did and recover and rebuild their congregation. Regina Hall stars as Trinitie Childs, and Sterling K. Brown as Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs. It's a funny look at how ridiculously scammy and awful these "megachurches" are, and how these people are incredibly fake and will do anything to maintain their God-like perfect image, even if it's complete bullshit. The cast includes Nicole Beharie, Conphidance, Austin Crute, Devere Rogers, Robert Yatta, & Greta Glenn. This received mixed reviews during Sundance, but it looks better than it sounds, with the Christopher Guest-esque doc style complimenting the awkward humor rather well.

Here's the official trailer for Adamma & Adanne Ebo's Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul., from YouTube:

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. is a satirical comedy starring Regina Hall as Trinitie Childs - the proud first lady of a Southern Baptist megachurch. Together with her husband Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown), once served a congregation in the tens of thousands. But after a scandal forces their church to temporarily close, Trinitie and Lee-Curtis must reopen their church and rebuild their congregation to make the biggest comeback that commodified religion has ever seen. Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. is co-written and co-directed by identical twins filmmakers Adamma Ebo & Adanne Ebo, making their feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously. This initially premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Focus Features will debut Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. in select US theaters + streaming on Peacock starting September 2nd, 2022 later this summer. Anyone interested in watching?