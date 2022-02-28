Reincarnation Thriller 'Chariot' Trailer with Rosa Salazar & Malkovich

"Tell me - do you enjoy existing?" Damn, what a question. Saban Films has released an official trailer for the film Chariot, an intriguing psychological thriller mixed with a bit of sci-fi. A story about a corporation and a doctor, played by John Malkovich, that oversees the process of reincarnation, and a young man named Harrison who becomes a glitch in the system when he encounters a woman he loved in a previous life. That concept initially makes me think of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind along with that Transcendence movie, though involving reincarnation and not A.I. this time. Another description states the film is a "dark and twisted thriller." Thomas Mann stars with Rosa Salazar, plus Scout Taylor Compton, Vernon Davis, Chris Mullinax, Shane West, and Malkovich. I'm not really sure what to make of this - could be good, but could also be bad, as there doesn't seem to be enough of a clear vision for this film to really work.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Adam Sigal's Chariot, direct from YouTube:

In this dark and twisted thriller, John Malkovich stars as Dr. Karn, an odd, eccentric specialist who guides unknowing patients through the reincarnation transition. When Harrison (Thomas Mann) experiences mysterious recurring dreams, he turns to Dr. Karn for help and reveals his encounter with a woman (Rosa Salazar) he loved in a previous life. Noticing a glitch in the system, the doctor must fix the issue before permanently derailing his patient's future. Chariot is written and directed by writer / filmmaker Adam Sigal, director of the films When the Starlight Ends, The Two Dogs, and Stakeout previously. Produced by Henry Penzi, Johnny Remo, Carol Anne Watts, and Sasha Yelaun. Saban Films will debut Sigal's Chariot in select US theaters + on VOD starting on April 15th, 2022 this spring. Anyone interested in watching this?