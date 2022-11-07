Relationship Comedy Series 'Mammals' Full Trailer with Melia Kreiling

"Monogamy, it's a beautiful idea but… you have to admit it's pretty hard – right?" Amazon has debuted a main official trailer for an intriguing new streaming series titled Mammals, created by James Richardson, and written by famous screenwriter Jez Butterworth (of Fair Game, Edge of Tomorrow, Get on Up, Black Mass, Spectre, Ford v Ferrari, Flag Day). In this darkly comedic drama series, revelations and secrets come to light and the complexity of modern marriage and fidelity are exposed. In a world of eight billion, what happens after we've found 'the one'? Can we stay true to the promises we strive to keep when, after all, aren't we all just mammals? "The magic of monogamy just might be an illusion in modern marriages." The series features James Corden, with Sally Hawkins, Meila Kreiling, Colin Morgan, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, and Samuel Anderson. There's something off about these two trailers - I can't even tell what is going on, what the main thread is, other than "Hey relationships are hard!" Not sure if this will be any good.

Here's the main official trailer for Prime Video's series Mammals, direct from PV's YouTube:

You can rewatch the first teaser trailer for the Mammals series here, to view the first look again.

In this darkly comedic drama from writer Jez Butterworth, revelations and secrets come to light and the complexity of modern marriage and fidelity are exposed. In a world of eight billion, what happens after we've found 'the one'? Can we stay true to the promises we strive to keep when, after all, aren't we all just Mammals? Mammals is a series showrun by screenwriter / filmmaker Jez Butterworth, director of the films Mojo and Birthday Girl previously, and a screenwriter on many features including The Last Legion, Fair Game, Edge of Tomorrow, Get on Up, Black Mass, Spectre, Ford v Ferrari, and Flag Day. He's also an executive producer on the TV series "Britannia" most recently. This series is created by James Richardson, with writing by Jez Butterworth. Episodes directed by Stephanie Laing. It's produced by Georgina Lowe; executive produced by Jez Butterworth, James Corden, & James Richardson. Amazon debuts the Mammals series streaming on Prime Video starting on November 11th, 2022 this fall. Anyone want to watch this?