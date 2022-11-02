Rescuing a Baby Ocelot, Saving a Life in 'Wildcat' Doc Official Trailer

"I'm worried that he can't live by himself." Amazon has revealed the official trailer for a documentary film titled Wildcat, a wonderful film about animal rescue in the Amazon and how a person's life is rescued, too. This initially premiered at the 2022 Telluride Film Festival, and it has also played at the Heartland, Santa Fe, Montclair, and St. Louis Film Festivals. Wildcat follows the inspiring story of a young PTSD-diagnosed veteran on his journey into the Amazon. Once there, he meets a young woman running a wildlife rescue and rehabilitation center, and his life finds new meaning as he is entrusted with the life of an orphaned baby ocelot. What was meant to be an attempt to escape from life, turns out to be an unexpected journey of love, discovery, and healing. The film also features an original song by Fleet Foxes feat. Tim Bernardes, which will debut later in November. I've heard nothing but great things about this from the festivals, and it looks amazing. It's screening at a few more festivals soon before it launches for streaming at the end of the year.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Trevor Frost & Melissa Lesh's doc Wildcat, direct from YouTube:

Wildcat follows the emotional and inspiring story of a young veteran (Harry Turner) on his journey into the Amazon. Once there, he meets a young woman (Samantha Zwicker) running a wildlife rescue and rehabilitation center, and his life finds new meaning as he is entrusted with the life of an orphaned baby ocelot. What was meant to be an attempt to escape from life turns out to be an unexpected journey of love, discovery, and healing. Wildcat is co-directed by young filmmakers Trevor Beck Frost & Melissa Lesh, both making their feature directorial debut with this after other production work previously. Produced by Trevor Frost & Melissa Lesh, Joshua Altman, Alysa Nahmias; co-produced by Mariah Wilson. This initially premiered at the 2022 Telluride Film Festival earlier this year. Amazon will debut the Wildcat doc in select US theaters on December 21st, 2022, then streaming on Prime Video starting December 30th this year.