Retrospective Teaser Trailer for NYC's 60th New York Film Festival

The fall film festival season is weeks away from kicking off this year. And it looks like an exciting line-up of films!! After Venice and Telluride and Toronto, the next major fest is the New York Film Festival in NYC. I adore this festival and always had a great time attending every year while living in NYC. Hosted by the iconic Lincoln Center on the Upper West Side, NYFF is celebrating its 60th year in 2022. Huzzah!! "An annual bellwether of the state of cinema that has shaped film culture since 1963, the festival continues a long-standing tradition of introducing audiences to bold and remarkable works from celebrated filmmakers as well as fresh new talent." The 60th NYFF kicks off on September 30th, with tickets going on sale next month. One of the best things about the fest is it runs for a full two weeks, ending on the 16th of October. They've launched this fun teaser trailer looking back at some memorable moments throughout their 60 year history. My favorite shot in here is the one with the Coen Brothers and their wild 80s hairdos. Take a look.

Here's the teaser for the 60th New York Film Festival at the Lincoln Center, direct from YouTube:

Presented by Film at Lincoln Center, the New York Film Festival highlights the best in world cinema. This 60th NYFF this year runs from September 30th until October 16th, 2022. Tickets go on sale starting September 19th, with Passes on sale now. For more info, visit the fest's site where everything is explained. Film at Lincoln Center fulfills its mission through the programming of festivals, series, retrospectives, and new releases; the publication of Film Comment; and the presentation of podcasts, talks, special events, and artist initiatives. Since its founding in 1969, this nonprofit organization has brought the celebration of American and international film to the world-renowned Lincoln Center arts complex, making the discussion and appreciation of cinema accessible to a broad audience and ensuring that it remains an essential art form for years to come. To view the full line-up of films playing at NYFF 2022, head to the official website. If you're in the NYC area, this is the best film fest to attend. Every last film is worth watching! Don't miss out.