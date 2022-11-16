Riele Downs Sees Dead People in Comedy 'Darby and the Dead' Trailer

"I think it's criminally good haunting." 20th Century Studios + Hulu have revealed an official trailer for a teen comedy titled Darby and the Dead, directed by Silas Howard. This is skipping theaters and will drop directly on Hulu in December for anyone to watch at home. This kind of sounds like The Sixth Sense but if it was a teenage girl high school comedy instead. After suffering from a near-death experience as a young girl, Darby Harper gains the ability to see dead people. As a result, she becomes introverted and prefers to spend time counseling lonely spirits who have unfinished business on earth. But all that changes when Capri, the "Queen Bee" of the school’s most exclusive clique, unexpectedly dies in a freak hair straightening accident. What a twist! Darby and the Dead stars Riele Downs, Auli'i Cravalho, Chosen Jacobs, Asher Angel, Wayne Knight, with Derek Luke and Tony Danza. This is a very mediocre direct-to-streaming release, borrowing from To All the Boys I've Loved Before or Mean Girls more than anything else with ghosts in it.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Silas Howard's Darby and the Dead, direct from YouTube:

After suffering a near-death experience as a young girl, Darby Harper (Downs) gains the ability to see dead people. As a result, she becomes introverted and shut off from her high school peers and prefers to spend time counseling lonely spirits who have unfinished business on earth. But all that changes when Capri (Cravalho), the Queen Bee of the school’s most exclusive clique, unexpectedly dies in a freak hair straightening accident, resulting in the obvious cancellation of her upcoming "Sweet 17." Capri, however, pleads with Darby from the other side to intervene and convince Capri's friends to proceed with the party as planned. In order to appease the wrath of the undead diva, Darby must emerge from her self-imposed exile and reinvent herself — which along the way allows her to find new joy back in the land of the living. Darby and the Dead, formerly titled Darby Harper Wants You to Know, is directed by American filmmaker Silas Howard, director of the films Sunset Stories, Valencia, and A Kid Like Jake previously, plus the TV series "Dickinson". The screenplay is by Becca Greene, based on a story by Wenonah Wilms. 20th Century will debut Darby and the Dead streaming on Hulu starting on December 2nd, 2022 this fall. Interested?