Road Trip Thriller 'End of the Road' Trailer Featuring Queen Latifah

"It's us or them!" Netflix has revealed a trailer for End of the Road, a road trip thriller from TV filmmaker Millicent Shelton landing on Netflix next month. Queen Latifah and Chris Bridges star in this road trip thriller about a mom of two kids who relocates across the country with her kids and brother. The family’s move to the southland is thrown into complete chaos when they witness a murder on their road trip. Now, the murderer will stop at nothing to find them. Sounds like a very original concept, right? Alone in the New Mexico desert, they have to fight for their own lives when they become the targets of this mysterious killer. Directed by Millicent Shelton, End of the Road also stars Beau Bridges, Mychala Faith Lee, Shaun Dixon, and Frances Lee McCain. This looks like a generic action thriller with that Netflix sheen, but I'm hoping there's a few unique twists and turns. At least this trailer doesn't give away everything - take a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Millicent Shelton's End of the Road, from Netflix's YouTube:

In this high-octane action thriller, a cross-country road trip becomes a highway to hell for Brenda (Queen Latifah), her two kids and her brother Reggie (Chris "Ludacris" Bridges). After witnessing a brutal murder, the family finds themselves in the crosshairs of a mysterious killer. Now alone in the New Mexico desert and cut off from any help, Brenda is pulled into a deadly fight to keep her family alive. End of the Road is directed by Emmy-nominated filmmaker Millicent Shelton, director of the films Ride and Dance Like We Do previously. The screenplay is written by Christopher J. Moore and David Loughery, from a story by Christopher J. Moore. Produced by Mark Burg, Brad Kaplan, Tracey E. Edmonds. Netflix will debut End of the Road streaming exclusively on Netflix starting September 9th, 2022 coming soon. Want to watch?