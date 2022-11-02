Roar Uthaug's Norwegian Mega Monster Movie 'Troll' Official Trailer

"There is a trace of truth in all fairy tales." Netflix has revealed an official trailer for Troll, an epic new creature feature + disaster movie all in one. The latest offering from Norway in their disaster movie series - featuring The Wave, The Tunnel, The Quake, and The Burning Sea previously. (So why isn't this one called THE Troll?) Deep in the Dovre mountain, something gigantic wakes up after a thousand years in captivity. The creature destroys everything in its path and quickly heads to Oslo. This one is directed by Roar Uthaug, director of Norway's The Wave and the 2018 Hollywood version of Tomb Raider. He went back to Norway to bring us this troll spectacle. Troll stars Ine Marie Wilmann as Nora, with Kim Falck, Mads Sjøgård Pettersen, and Gard B. Eidsvold. Yeah this looks gnarly so far!! It definitely seems like this is Norway's Godzilla, also acting as commentary on climate change and how nature will push back. I'm in!! Let's rock.

Here's the main official trailer (+ poster) for Roar Uthaug's Troll, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Deep inside the mountain of Dovre, something gigantic awakens after being trapped for a thousand years. Destroying everything in its path, the creature is fast approaching the capital of Norway. But how do you stop something you thought only existed in Norwegian folklore? Troll is directed by Norwegian writer / filmmaker Roar Uthaug, director of the movies Cold Prey, Magic Silver, Escape, The Wave, and Tomb Raider previously. The screenplay is written by Espen Aukan, from a story by Roar Uthaug. It's produced by Espen Horn and Kristian Strand Sinkerud. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know, it will be going direct-to-streaming skipping most theaters. Netflix will release Roar Uthaug's Troll streaming on Netflix starting December 1st, 2022 coming up this fall. Who's down for this? Look good?