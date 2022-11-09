Robo Santa Horror Film 'Christmas Bloody Christmas' Trailer Drops In

"Ho ho ho!!" RLJE Films + Shudder have revealed an official trailer for a hilariously crazy, brutally violent new holiday horror film titled Christmas Bloody Christmas. While there have been other animatronics-come-alive horror films this year already (see Spirit Halloween and The Curse of Bridge Hollow) this one looks like the best. It's the latest film from director Joe Begos, known for his gritty indie features Bliss and VFW previously. It's Christmas Eve and Tori just wants to get drunk and finally party, but when a robotic Santa Clause at a nearby toy store goes haywire and begins a rampant killing spree through her small town, she's forced into a battle for survival. The film stars Riley Dandy, Sam Delich, Jonah Ray Rodrigues, Dora Madison, Jeremy Gardner, Jeff Daniel Phillips, & Abraham Benrubi. Uh looks awesome?!?! WTF! What an incredible trailer - great choice of music and footage. He has laser eyes?! Okay I'm totally in.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Joe Begos' Christmas Bloody Christmas, from YouTube:

It’s Christmas Eve and fiery record store owner Tori Tooms just wants to get drunk and party, until the robotic Santa Claus at a nearby toy store goes haywire making her night more than a little complicated. Santa Claus begins a rampant killing spree through the neon drenched snowscape against a backdrop of drugs, sex, metal and violence, ultimately forcing Tori into a blood splattered battle for survival against the ruthless heavy metal Saint Nick himself. Christmas Bloody Christmas is both written and directed by American filmmaker Joe Begos, of the films Almost Human, The Mind's Eye, Bliss, and VFW previously. Produced by Joe Begos and Josh Ethier. RLJE + Shudder will debut Begos' Christmas Bloody Christmas in select US theaters + streaming on Shudder starting on December 9th, 2022 this X-Mas season. Who's in?