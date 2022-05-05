Ron Howard's Doc 'We Feed People' Trailer About Chef José Andrés

"We are here with a simple mission: to make sure that food is an agent of change." National Geographic has unveiled an official trailer for a documentary titled We Feed People, the latest doc feature directed by Ron Howard (following Pavarotti, Rebuilding Paradise). The film spotlights renowned chef José Andrés and his nonprofit World Central Kitchen's mission & evolution over 12 years, from being a scrappy group of grassroots volunteers to becoming one of the most highly regarded humanitarian aid organizations in the disaster relief sector. They've been out in Ukraine since the start of the war helping feed families there, too. From Haiti to Madagascar, North Carolina to the Navajo Nation, Puerto Rico to Washington, D.C., and all around the world, the food relief NGO World Central Kitchen has sped to crisis locations to help with the most urgent of human needs: Feeding communities with limited access to food. By starting with the idea of "one plate at a time" and recruiting local communities in areas struck by disaster, WCK puts into action Andrés' long-held belief that "big problems have very simple solutions." He's utterly inspiring in every way.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Ron Howard's doc We Feed People, direct from YouTube:

In We Feed People, Oscar-winning director Ron Howard shows chef José Andrés and the WCK (World Central Kitchen) team at locations across the globe as the multiple threats of a changing climate require split-second responses and innovative, immediate solutions to so many life-threatening emergencies. Since Andrés first came to the U.S. from Spain over 30 years ago and began a remarkable culinary career that grew to locations in almost a dozen cities internationally, his passion and life's work have gone hand in hand with activism. Seeing hunger relief as the first and most vital line of aid, and one that too often gets bogged down in bureaucracy and red tape, Andrés and WCK have become part of a worldwide, energetic team supporting food security one plate at a time. We Feed People is directed by award-winning American actor / producer / filmmaker Ron Howard, director of the other documentary films Made in America, The Beatles: Eight Days a Week - The Touring Years, Pavarotti, and Rebuilding Paradise previously. This is produced by Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes, Meredith Kaulfers, Walter Matteson. Nat Geo will debut We Feed People streaming on Disney+ starting May 27th, 2022. Who wants to watch?