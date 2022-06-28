Ron Howard's Thai Cave Rescue Movie 'Thirteen Lives' Official Trailer

"Just a crazy idea…" Amazon has revealed the first official trailer for Thirteen Lives, the Ron Howard fictionalized movie version of the Thailand cave rescue story from 2018. Everyone knows the story! It was headline news for weeks, and they just released an award-winning documentary last year called The Rescue. Howard gives it the Apollo 13 treatment by turning it into a seriously intense feature film. A rescue mission is assembled in Thailand where a group of young boys and their soccer coach are trapped in a system of underground caves that are flooding. A team of world-class divers navigate through miles of dangerous cave networks to discover that finding the boys is only the beginning… The cast features Viggo Mortensen as Richard Stanton, Colin Farrell as John Volanthen, Joel Edgerton as Richard Harris, an anaesthetist, plus a Thai cast featuring Sukollawat Kanarot, Thiraphat Sajakul, Sahajak Boonthanakit, Vithaya Pansringarm, Teeradon Supapunpinyo, & Nophand Boonyai. Yeah this looks as incredible as I was hoping, it's not easy to recreate this and stay true to what really happened. But it seems they've pulled it off.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Ron Howard's Thirteen Lives, direct from YouTube:

In this true story, twelve boys and the coach of a Thai soccer team explore the Tham Luang cave when an unexpected rainstorm traps them in a chamber inside the mountain. Entombed behind a maze of flooded cave tunnels, they face impossible odds. A team of world-class divers navigate through miles of dangerous cave networks to discover that finding the boys is only the beginning. Thirteen Lives is directed by American actor-turned-filmmaker Ron Howard, director of the films Grand Theft Auto, Splash, Cocoon, Willow, Backdraft, The Paper, Apollo 13, Ransom, Edtv, A Beautiful Mind, The Missing, Cinderella Man, The Da Vinci Code, Frost/Nixon, Angels & Demons, The Dilemma, Rush, In the Heart of the Sea, Inferno, Solo: A Star Wars Story, and Hillbilly Elegy previously, plus numerous other docs. The screenplay is by William Nicholson (Shadowlands, First Knight, Gladiator, Les Misérables, Mandela, Unbroken, Everest, Breathe, Hope Gap), from a story by Don MacPherson & William Nicholson. Amazon will release Thirteen Lives in select US theaters on July 29th, 2022, streaming on Prime Video starting August 5th. Who's in?