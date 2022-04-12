Ron Perlman in Trailer for 'There Are No Saints' Written by Schrader

"For all the things I've done, for all the things I'm about to do… may God have mercy on my soul." Saban Films has revealed an official trailer for an action crime thriller titled There Are No Saints, which is an especially generic title for a film that looks entirely derivative. Aside from Ron Perlman (who always kick ass) in the cast, the other exciting detail about this is that the screenplay is written by fellow filmmaker Paul Schrader (known for writing Taxi Driver, and also for directing the films First Reformed and The Card Counter recently). A man nicknamed "the Jesuit," is imprisoned for a crime he didn't commit. When his wife is murdered and his son kidnapped and taken to Mexico, he devises an elaborate & dangerous plan to rescue his son and avenge the murder. Perlman co-stars with Jose Maria Yazpik, Neal McDonough, Brian Cox, Tommy Flanagan, Paz Vega, and Karla Souza. This looks like yet another of these direct-to-video junk thrillers that they're making a dime a dozen of recently. Perhaps he will get his vengeance…?

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Alfonso Pineda Ulloa's There Are No Saints, direct from YouTube:

Looking to start a new life, a former hitman nicknamed "The Jesuit" (Jose Maria Yazpik) is still unable to escape the sins of his past. With enemies on both sides of the law, he has nowhere to turn when his only son is kidnapped by a ruthless cartel boss (Ron Perlman). He'll stop at nothing to save his boy in this gritty action thriller. There Are No Saints is directed by filmmaker Alfonso Pineda Ulloa, director of the films Going Down, Love Pain and Vice Versa, Restos, Demon Inside, Tales of Mexico, and Dos Más Dos previously, as well as lots of TV work. The screenplay is written by filmmaker Paul Schrader. Produced by Santiago Garcia Galvan, Alex Garcia, and Jose Martinez Jr. Saban Films will debut There Are No Saints in select US theaters + on VOD starting May 27th, 2022 this summer season. Who's interested in watching?